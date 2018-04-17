Chase Suspect Taken into Custody in La Mesa

A driver's failure to obey a stop sign triggered a police pursuit from Interstate 15 north of Kearny Mesa to Interstate 8 in La Mesa early Tuesday.

"Tell my kids I love them," the driver said as he was put into the back of a patrol vehicle at the end of the pursuit. "Tell them I'll be home soon."

When a truck ran a stop sign near Aero Drive and Murphy Canyon just before 8 a.m., a San Diego police motorcycle ran the license plate.

When the driver failed to yield, the police officer began the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle evaded police at Fletcher Parkway and eastbound Interstate 8 when the driver went over a shoulder, according to Lt. Chris Sharp.

After the truck crashed, a female passenger took over the controls and left the scene.

The truck has not been located, police said.

La Mesa police officers in the area found the driver at Acacia and La Mesa Boulevard and took the male driver into custody.

He faces a felony charge for a parole violation along with an evading police charge.

Sharp said the license plate alerted the officers to the driver because it may be tied to another vehicle.