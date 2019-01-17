Probation for Man Who Tried to Lure Schoolgirl into Van

The man will stand trial for the alleged sexual assault and molestation. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the details. (Published Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018)

A San Diego judge ordered probation for a man accused of trying to grab a school girl and pull her into his van and groping women in South Bay stores.

Jose Plascencia, 51, pleaded guilty in December to felony false imprisonment and three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. At his sentencing Wednesday, he received four years probation along with the jail time he has already served.

Plascencia was arrested after a 13-year-old girl accused him of trying to kidnap her on May 29, as she walked home from Montgomery Middle School.

Police say the girl was walking on Picador Boulevard near Palm Avenue around 5:17 p.m. when she noticed she was being followed by a man driving a black van.

The van pulled up next to her with the passenger door open and a man inside asked her if she wanted a ride home. He then grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her inside, police said.

The girl managed to pull away and ran home.

Prosecutors Thursday filed an amended, seven-count criminal complaint against Jose Plascencia, whose crimes allegedly span a two-month period, from March 29 to May 29. His victims included seven women, ages 13 to 84.

At Plascencia's pretrial hearing, women testified about the additional charges filed.

An 84-year-old woman accused Plasencia of fondling her breasts after he asked her for a hug inside an Otay Mesa Walmart.

Another middle-aged woman testified Plascencia also turned an embrace into a sexual assault when he hugged her and her 15-year-old daughter in a Walgreen’s parking lot. The woman said Plascenia told her he was recovering from a stroke and had promised God he would hug 200 people a day.