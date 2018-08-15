Priest Named in Grand Jury Report Volunteered 2 San Diego Parishes

One report accused over 300 priests in a massive abuse claim, involving over 1,000 children. NBC 7's Alex Presha is in Encinitas with more on one priest's connection to San Diego. (Published 5 hours ago)

A priest who once presided and taught in San Diego is among the hundreds of clergymen accused in a Pennsylvania Grand Jury report of abusing more than 1,000 children.

Father Ernest Paone volunteered at least two San Diego County parishes while on loan from the Pittsburgh Diocese.

The San Diego Diocese told NBC 7 Paone lived in the San Diego area from the 60s to at least the 90s, and volunteered at Mary Star of the Sea in Oceanside and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Encinitas during that time.

NBC 7 obtained a Confirmation mass bulletin from 2015 that listed him as a one of the class member’s Baptismal priest at Saint John’s.

The local Diocese said that he pushed for an assignment in San Diego but was never given one.

Records also show Paone worked as a junior high teacher for two decades in at Potter Junior High School in Fallbrook.

Paone, who died in 2012, is just one of more than 300 priests accused of abuse in the state of Pennsylvania. The allegations go back decades and include six diocese in the state. Only two have been charged. Under Pennsylvania law, time has run out to bring charges against most of the others.

You can see the entire Grand Jury report here.