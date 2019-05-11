The twins say they are excited to have their sons grow up together. (Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019)

A San Diego woman pregnant with triplets – pregnant at the same time as her twin sister – delivered her babies Thursday, just a few days shy of Mother’s Day.

Jazmin Vazquez, 29, gave birth at around 9 a.m. at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns to three little bundles of joy: Josias – born first – followed by Eliel and then Diego.

The babies each weighed between three and four pounds and, although they’re being monitored in incubators, are happy and healthy.

On Friday, Vazquez was recovering from the C-Section delivery.

She is Mexican-American and couldn’t believe she was able to celebrate being a mother on May 10, which is Mother’s Day in Mexico.

“It’s a dream come true,” she told NBC 7 and Telemundo 20. “Today, for the first time, I’m a mom.”

Vazquez’s case is unique in many ways. For starters, she’s a twin herself and her sister, Eve Roman, 29, is also pregnant. Roman is due in just a couple of weeks, also with a baby boy.

Earlier this week, the twin sisters shared their story with NBC 7 explaining that they’re so close, they really do everything together, right down to major milestones like starting their families.

But for Vazquez, being a mom wasn't always something that seemed within reach.

At age 22, she was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy treatments. The treatments were successful but took a toll on her body.

"The doctors weren't sure if I would ever be able to have children," she told NBC 7 earlier this week. "All the sudden all your dreams of being a mom and having a family are put to a stop."

Vazquez called her pregnancy a miracle. She said she feels blessed beyond measure to be able to be a mom to not just one but three babies.

Just one day after delivering her trio, she was overcome with emotion and excitement about her future as their mom.

“It’s something you never expected – a dream that many people have, to one day be a mom,” she explained. “I feel so happy.”

Vazquez said that when she first saw her babies, she was having trouble grasping how they were possibly able to fit inside her body. Now that they’re here, she said she can’t wait to get to work.

She said she’s excited to be there for them, to raise them and to love them.

“It’s a privilege to be a mom,” she said, smiling.

Vazquez said she experienced the feeling of being a mom when she sang to her babies and they instantly calmed down. She couldn’t believe they recognized her voice. She also soothed them with her touch.

She said that alone made her feel as if she has a “mom superpower,” something she’s sure other mothers can relate to.

“It’s something very beautiful,” she said.

For Vazquez, the triplets will always be a reminder of how anything is possible in life, even when times are tough. When she was sick, she never stopped believing that she would get better.

“There’s mountains in your life that sometimes are going to come, but that doesn’t mean that’s going to be the end,” she said. “You have to overcome and get through those mountains to see the reward – to see that there’s something behind there and not give up. Never give up.”

Vazquez is looking forward to seeing her twin sister become a mom and raising all four boys alongside one another.

She said she’s not sure if she’ll have more kids since raising triplets will keep her very busy but maybe, she said, she will try one more time for a girl.