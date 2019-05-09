A neighborhood in Mira Mesa is frustrated with a “crater” of a pothole that’s been around for months. NBC 7’s Alex Presha has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

One Mira Mesa neighborhood is concerned about a monster of a pothole and they say despite reporting the issue using the city of San Diego’s app and contacting their councilmember directly, they are not seeing the dangerous section of road repaired.

Walk or drive down Perseus Road and on the side of the street you’ll see an orange traffic cone on top of a pile of rocks.

The cone, put there by a resident, flags a pothole that is approximately 3 feet wide and 5 feet long. An NBC 7 user sent us images of the massive pothole so we went to the neighborhood to find out what’s being done to fix it.

Theresay Berg has five children and said she and her neighbors are concerned about the safety for children playing in the area as well as the cars driving along the road.

“If they hit this it will be really bad,” Berg said, standing next to it.

She said it’s been on the street for several months and started out small.

“All of a sudden we were having rises and big ole rocks,” she said.

Joe Zemlin lives along the road and said it’s a common problem.

“It’s a problem we have to work around,” Zemlin said.

“We make the calls usually on a monthly type rotation,” he said. “We get a rain. It comes back. It’s not being fixed.”

Berg said residents have reported the pothole on the city’s Get It Done app.

“We ‘ve also contacted Chris Cate’s office and we get replies ‘There’s no money in the budget right now. It’s on the docket,’” she said.

In February, NBC 7 reported the city received more than 4,500 complaints and requests to fix potholes following higher-than average rainfall in January.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced in March that the city was tripling the number of city crews repairing potholes around town.

Twenty-six two-person crews were to be targeting the thousands of potholes on local streets.

So, NBC 7 reached out to the city of San Diego to ask about Perseus Road in Mira Mesa and we received the following statement, “The city is still in process of planning, designing and identifying funding for a number of streets in that location including Perseus Road. There is currently no timetable of when construction will start."

Not nearly soon enough for parents on the street.

We asked Berg if she had a message for city officials. She said, “Fix our street so our kids are safe.”