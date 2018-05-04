San Diego Police Motorcycle Officer Injured

A San Diego police motorcycle officer was found injured down an embankment following a collision on Interstate 905 in the South Bay.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

First responders pulled the injured officer from a canyon off the side of the road, one witness told NBC 7.

The location is east of Picador Boulevard, near the southbound Interstate 805 transition onto the westbound I-905.

Officers stopped a Ford F-150 believed to have been involved in the collision and they were questioning the driver.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived and helped to transport the injured officer to the UC San Diego Medical Center.

I-905 was reopened to traffic as of 10:15 a.m.

