San Diego Police Motorcycle Officer Injured

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    A San Diego police motorcycle officer was found injured down an embankment following a collision on Interstate 905 in the South Bay.

    The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

    First responders pulled the injured officer from a canyon off the side of the road, one witness told NBC 7.

    The location is east of Picador Boulevard,  near the southbound Interstate 805 transition onto the westbound I-905.

    Officers stopped a Ford F-150 believed to have been involved in the collision and they were questioning the driver. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived and helped to transport the injured officer to the UC San Diego Medical Center. 

    I-905 was reopened to traffic as of 10:15 a.m. 

