Shooting Reported at Lake Murray Home - NBC 7 San Diego
Shooting Reported at Lake Murray Home

By R. Stickney

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    San Diego police are investigating a shooting at a home in Lake Murray.

    Officers were called to a break-in at a two-story home on Lake Shore Drive. 

    A neighbor told NBC 7 she heard three gunshots shortly before 6:30 a.m. She also said there was a lot of blood in the pool in the backyard of the home.

    San Diego police officials confirmed one person is dead. 

    No known suspects were outstanding, according to a Twitter post from SDPD's Eastern Division.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

