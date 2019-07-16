Shooting Reported at Lake Murray Home

San Diego police are investigating a shooting at a home in Lake Murray.

Officers were called to a break-in at a two-story home on Lake Shore Drive.

A neighbor told NBC 7 she heard three gunshots shortly before 6:30 a.m. She also said there was a lot of blood in the pool in the backyard of the home.

San Diego police officials confirmed one person is dead.

No known suspects were outstanding, according to a Twitter post from SDPD's Eastern Division.

No other information was available.

