San Diego Police Foundation Honors K-9 Officers

A new memorial was dedicated Wednesday to San Diego's police dogs.

The memorial stands outside the SDPD K9 Training Facility on Federal Boulevard.

It includes a bronze statue of a German shepherd in honor of Bando, the department police dog who was killed in the line of duty.

The memorial also recognizes the original K-9 unit, credited with paving the way for service dogs that are serving the community today.

Each plaque marks the names and dates of service of the dogs who have been purchased through community donations to the San Diego Police Foundation.