Man Dies in Shooting at Logan Heights House Party

The house party was held in Logan Heights, south of downtown San Diego.

A man attending a house party in Logan Heights is accused of opening fire, killing another man Saturday, San Diego police said.

The shooting was reported on Marcy Avenue near Julian Avenue just after midnight, according to SDPD Homicide Lt. Martha Sanz.

One man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, Sanz said.

The suspect was attending a party at the site of the shooting when there was an altercation, Sanz said. Detectives have not determined what sparked the argument.

Officers say the male victim was shot multiple times and suffered wounds to his upper body. The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made. No suspect description has been released.

Two men were treated at a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds and investigators are looking into whether their injuries are tied to the shooting on Marcy.

The neighborhood is located east of Interstate 5 just north of the interchange with State Route 15, south of downtown San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.