A doggie door plus a taser added up to a very bad night for a San Diego Padres starting pitcher in Arizona over the weekend.

Right-hander Jacob Nix, 23, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday after he attempted to enter a home that was not his through a doggie door.

The resident found Nix trying to crawl through the door and, according to police reports out of Peoria, Arizona, kicked Nix once in the face.

Nix was then pulled back through the doggie door by another Padres minor leaguer, Tom Cosgrove, and the two tried to leave the area. Police said the resident called 911, reached through the doggie door, and deployed a taser that hit Nix in the upper back.

Nix and Cosgrove were taken into custody a short time later not far from the victim's home.

In an interview with police, Nix said he believed the home was his but, for a reason he could not explain, he went to the backyard and tried to enter the home through the doggie door — even though Nix said his residence does not have a doggie door.

Nix was charged with criminal trespassing. When asked for comment the Padres released the following statement:

“We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona. We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s Office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time.”

One of the Padres’ top-30 prospects, Nix is in Peoria playing with the Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League. The player started nine games for the Padres in 2018 and showed promise but missed most of this season with injuries