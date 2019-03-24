San Diego Padres Opening Day Special Coverage for March 24

As Padres season is upon us, we take a look at the delicious things there are to eat at Petco Park in downtown San Diego. There are no new food vendors this season, but there are plenty of home-grown favorites to feast on, plus the addition of a new ballpark beer. (Published Saturday, March 23, 2019)

Each Sunday we share five stories from the previous week that highlight some of the positive news events around San Diego.

This week, we thought we would shake it up a bit and offer our coverage of Thursday's home opener at Petco Park.

Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

1. “It’s Finally Over. I’m Finally a Padre.”

After we learned about the historic deal, NBC 7's Derek Togerson looked into what sealed the deal and brought Manny Machado to San Diego. You're probably thinking it was the San Diego weather, great endorsements from former Padres and best friends Yonder Alonso and Jon Jay and $300 million. But that's not all. Take a moment and read Derek's analysis so you'll sound super informed around your co-workers.

It's Official: Manny Machado is a San Diego Padre

2. #OnFriar Podcast: Who's Gonna Pitch for the Padres?

The Padres are going to have (at least) five men in their starting pitching rotation to start the season. Who will those five men be? In this week's #OnFriar Podcast we dive into who the Padres will ... and should ... have on the mound when the regular season starts. Listen to the discussion here.

3. How to Enjoy The Downtown Block Party

San Diegans know that when baseball returns to Petco Park, it's welcomed by a free, two-day celebration in East Village, right outside Petco Park. As usual, the festival will feature live entertainment, family-friendly games, baseball-themed drinks, food vendors and a craft beer and spirits garden. Get all the details in The Scene.

4. What's on Tap for This Season at Petco Park?

Sure, peanuts and Cracker Jacks are staples at baseball games but, these days, the menu at San Diego’s Petco Park goes far beyond the classics. While there are no brand-new concession vendors joining the roster at the ballpark this season, the dining lineup still includes local favorites whipping up everything from tacos and burgers, to pizza, barbecue and ice cream sandwiches.

We break it down for you here.

5. Ballast Point Brews San Diego Padres-Themed Beer

San Diego’s Ballast Point is ready for baseball season: the brewing giant has just released a hoppy concoction inspired by the Padres and the club’s golden anniversary in America’s Finest City. Find out more about "Swingin’ Friar Ale" here.

Join us on Thursday, March 28 for our special coverage of the first day of the season beginning with NBC 7 News Today, throughout the day on NBC7.com and in the evening starting at NBC 7 News at 4 p.m. Go Padres!

