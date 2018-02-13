San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and making threats or intimidation, NBC 7 has confirmed

The charges were filed on Dec. 27 and stem from an incident that occurred four days earlier at a home on West Campbell Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona.

Torres allegedly knocked a door off its hinges, punched a hole in another door and pointed a 9mm handgun at the victim in the laundry room of their home, according to the charging complaint filed in Maricopa County, Arizona.

In the complaint, officers said the 24-year-old Torres is married to the victim and lives with her in the home.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were consulted because Torres is a Venezuelan citizen who is in the U.S. on a work visa.

According to the charging complaint, Torres is not allowed to be around firearms.

The team issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations involving Jose Torres, and he will not be reporting to spring training. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Commissioner’s Office. We will not have any further comment at this time.”

NBCSports reports that Torres was placed on Major League Baseball’s restricted list Monday.