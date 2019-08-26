NBC 7s Danica McAdam talked with family members who identified Dennis Carolino as the man shot and killed by San Diego police on Saturday, August 24.

The brother of a man shot and killed by a San Diego police officer over the weekend said he wants the truth to come out about what led to the deadly confrontation.

"My question is how they shoot my brother, they shot multiple times," Anthony Carolino said when talking about the incident that happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Adelaide Avenue.

Dennis Carolino, 52, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting that began when Carolino's aunt called for help. Police said that Dennis had thrown a brick at his 70-year-old aunt's chest and head.

Family members say Dennis was having a violent mental illness episode.

"She is questioning herself why she called 911,"Anthony said. "She is blaming herself. My cousin died because she called the police."

Dennis was shot once and, despite lifesaving efforts by officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel, he did not survive his injuries, Lt. Matt Dobbs explained.

Neighbors and Dennis' aunt told NBC 7 that seven gun shots were heard.

Witnesses said Dennis moved toward the officers while swinging a shovel. Officers gave the man orders to drop the weapon but he refused, they said.

Dennis Carolino continued to advance prompting one officer to use a taser while the other used his service weapon, Dobbs said.

Anthony Carolino said his brother had mental issues but he was very kind. He said he hopes to get an independent investigation conducted into the death of his brother.

"I want the truth, all I want is the truth," Anthony said.

Just last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a measure into law changing the standards for when law enforcement officers can kill.

The measure by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego changes California's existing lethal force standards to require that deadly force may only be used when necessary.

The new standards will take effect January 1, 2020.

Previously, law enforcement officers were authorized to use deadly force when there was "reasonable fear" they were in danger, meaning if prosecutors or jurors believed officers had a reason to fear for their safety, they could use lethal force.

San Diego criminal and civil attorney of 22 years, Brian Watkins, said the new law will change the way shootings like the one that happened over the weekend will be handled.

"Here we had the deployment of a taser which is a non-lethal weapon, what then necessitated the use of deadly force," Watkins asked. "What additional actions were done by the victim, caused the officer to say deadly force is the only way to deal in this situation."