SDPD Officer Who Fired Weapon in Deadly Shooting Identified

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu spoke to the wife of a man killed Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

The San Diego police officer who fired his service weapon in a deadly confrontation with a San Ysidro resident was identified Monday.

Alfonso Cervantes, 50, was shot and killed Wednesday in a confrontation with police on the grounds of a Travelodge mobile home park.

A “loaded assault-style rifle” was found next to Cervantes’ body after he was shot by an officer, SDPD homicide investigators said.

The officer was identified Monday as Michael Martinez, a 2 1⁄2 year veteran of the department, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Deadly OIS Shakes Residents of San Ysidro RV Park

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with park residents who don't feel safe after Wednesday's officer-involved shooting. (Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019)

San Diego police were initially called to the West Calle Primera property for several reports of a man aiming a rifle at people inside the mobile home park.

Cervantes lived at the RV park with his family and was described as appearing to hide from someone police learned from several witnesses.

Officers said Cervantes approached them and fired a round from his rifle.

When one officer directed Cervantes to drop his weapon, he did not, police said.

Lt. Dobbs said Officer Martinez fired his service weapon when Cervantes appeared to draw his weapon again toward the direction of the officers.

Cervantes died from his wounds. His wife, Monica Torrez, said Cervantes was known to his friends as "Poncho." He made surfboards for a living at a shop in Oceanside and had battled addiction.

Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting In San Ysidro

A man with a rifle was killed in an officer-involved shooting in San Ysidro, according to the San Diego Police Department. NBC 7's Joe Little has more. (Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019)

Martinez has been placed on administrative duty while the shooting is being investigated, per SDPD protocol.