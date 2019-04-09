New Quake Map Shows Hazard Zones in San Diego County

A new map released by the California Geological Survey shows seismic hazard zones for certain areas of Southern California, specifically liquefaction and landslide zones.

The maps for San Diego County include all or parts of Pala, Pechanga, Warners Ranch, Ranchita, Julian, La Jolla, Point Loma, and Borrego Springs.

Three main faults running through Riverside, San Diego and Imperial counties that are well-known to residents are visible on the map - the San Andreas, the San Jacinto and the Elsinore fault zones - as is the smaller Rose Canyon Fault Zone that runs from off the coast of Carlsbad to Imperial Beach.

The map also identifies areas in danger of damage from landslides in the Temecula and Murrieta area.

Results gathered from soil in approximately 3 square miles of Riverside County including the Temecula Valley and Wolf Valley show the potential for landslides, the agency said. Read the report here.

“The program initially focused on the greater Los Angeles area and San Francisco and is now working on other highly populated, seismically active areas,” Don Drysdale of the California Department of Conservation, which oversees the program, told the San Jose Mercury News.

The maps are not meant to alarm current or future residents of those areas, but to help them prepare and reinforce their homes before the next earthquake hits.

View the interactive map here.