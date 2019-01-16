San Diego native Tony Hawk, a well-known professional skateboarder, is developing a musical with the writer behind "SpongeBob SquarePants," according to reports, and they're hoping to open the show on Broadway next year.
The musical would be based on author Nick Hornby's novel "Slam," which follows the life of a troubled teenager skateboarder who lives in London and finds refuge in his skating. As he navigates an unexpected thrust into adulthood, he has a little help from his idol, Tony Hawk, in the form of imagined conversations.
According to reports, Hawk is a producer on the project and will develop skate choreography.
The musical will be written by Tony nominee Kyle Jarrow, who most recently worked on the "SpongeBob SquarePants" musical on Broadway. Music and lyrics will be composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, known for composing music to films such as "Thor: Ragnarok" and "21 Jump Street," among dozens of other films.
The musical is aiming for a 2020-2021 Broadway season debut, according to reports.