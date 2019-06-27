Police Seek San Diego Teen Missing for Nearly 2 Weeks

San Diego resident Brandyn Lynn, 19, was last seen by parents on June 15.

San Diego police released details Thursday about a teenager missing for nearly two weeks as investigators continued to search for details on his case.

The San Diego Police Department said Brandyn Lynn, 19, was last seen by his parents on June 15. His family reported him missing eight days later, on June 23.

According to police, Lynn has a learning disability. He frequently uses the MTS trolley to get around San Diego and is known to visit the areas of Old Town and Seaport Village.

Police said Lynn was recently seen at a Walmart store off Aero Drive in Kearny Mesa. The teen was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie with white horizontal stripes and dark-colored pants.

He is described a 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds, with straight, black hair. A photo released by police shows Lynn with a faint mustache.

Anyone with information on Lynn’s whereabouts can reach out to the SDPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2295 or (619) 531-2277. The after-hours line is (619) 961-6549.