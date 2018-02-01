Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the appointment of the San Diego Police Department's next chief. David Nisleit, the department's current assistant chief, will step into the role. (Published 15 minutes ago)

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday the appointment of the city’s next police chief, David Nisleit.

Nisleit current serves as assistant chief of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). He was named chief following a nationwide search that began in September for a leader to fill the role, as current SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman prepares to retire on March 1 due to requirements laid out by the city pension and retirement program known as "DROP."

The mayor’s office said more than 2,000 people participated in six community forums and an online survey over the last few months to help find the new chief of police. Interviews with candidates were conducted last month.

"This is one of the most important decisions I will make as mayor," Faulconer told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

The mayor said Nisleit was the "overwhelming" choice for the position and is everything Faulconer was looking for and more.

"He is a man of character who cares deeply about San Diego, our residents and our officers," Faulconer said.



Faulconer said Nisleit has three decades of service under his belt. His family includes three generations of SDPD officers, including Nisleit's father and son.

Over the decades, Faulconer said Nisleit has led the department's gang unit, SWAT and northern, western and mid-city divisions. He knows the San Diego community inside and out.

"This is not just a job for Chief Nisleit; this is his life," Faulconer said.

Nisleit took the podium following the mayor.

"As a native San Diegan and someone who has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to this city and department, it is both a privilege and an honor to be the next San Diego Police chief," Nisleit said.

Both Nisleit and Faulconer touted Zimmerman for her work as chief over the past four years.

“SDPD is poised to enter a new era of excellence,” said Faulconer.

Zimmerman – the city’s first-ever female police chief – has held the position since March 4, 2014. She replaced retiring Chief William Lansdowne and was appointed as Faulconer took office as mayor of San Diego.

Zimmerman has been with the SDPD since Oct. 21, 1982.

Nisleit said his priorities as chief will include restoring SDPD staffing levels back to "full strength" and keeping crime rates low in San Diego's communities. With full staffing, Nisleit said the department will be able to improve its response times.

Through the community forums held in the search for the next SDPD chief, Nisleit said he learned what San Diegans value most in their police department: increased accountability, continued transparency and commitment to community policing.

"My responsibility as your chief is to find unique ways to continue building upon these values," he said. "You can count on nothing less than my very best."