Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a fire ripped through the Mayo family's home on Clay Avenue in San Diego's Logan Heights community.

The fire killed two members of the family: father Jose Antonio Mayo and mother Nicolasa Mayo.

The couple's four grown children lived at the home; all four were hurt in the fire, but survived.

Here's a look at the scene of the horrific fire, and photos of the Mayo family forever changed by the tragedy.