The scene of the deadly crash on southbound SR-163 south of Quince Street on March 23, 2019.

A San Diego woman pleaded guilty Wednesday for driving under the influence and causing a collision that killed a San Francisco man who was using a rideshare company while in town for a wedding.

The rideshare passenger killed over the weekend when a suspected drunk driver barreled into his car was in town for a wedding, his family says.

Giao Pham, 40, was on the way to his hotel when his Lyft ride was rear-ended on State Route 163 near Quince Street.

Both cars veered off the freeway, landing in a ditch off the shoulder. Pham, a San Francisco resident, was killed in the crash.

Rideshare Passenger Killed in DUI Crash Was Visiting from SF

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke with friends and family of the victim. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

Pham's Lyft driver was also injured.

On Wednesday, Alondra Marquez pleaded guilty to all criminal charges and to three strikes, prosecutors said.

She will be sentenced Sept. 24 on gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with the allegations of multiple victims, causing great bodily injury, driving under the influence causing injury with the allegations of multiple victims, causing great bodily and a coma and high blood alcohol and driving with .08 or higher blood alcohol.

Prosecutors say Marquez had a .25 percent blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, according to City News Service.

Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said Marquez was traveling somewhere between 101 and 108 miles per hour at the time of the crash, according to CNS.

Family members told NBC 7 that Pham was the youngest of 10 children, and is a person that "you just don't forget and for all the right reasons."

Deadly Crash Involving Ride-Sharing Service