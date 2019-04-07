In this April 14, 2018, file photo, festivalgoers are seen during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

The Coachella worker who fell to his death while setting up a stage for the festival has been identified as a 49-year-old San Diego, California man, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Christopher Griffin was setting up a stage in preparation for the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday when he fell 60 feet and died.

The Riverside County Fire Department reported receiving a call of Griffin falling from a roof at 9:26 a.m. near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 50. The venue for the festival, the Empire Polo Club, is located on the southwest corner of that intersection.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The Indio Police Department was investigating the death.

According to the entertainment website TMZ, the man was climbing the stage scaffolding to install rigging equipment and was not using a safety harness when he fell.