MTS Gives Bikes to 100+ First-Graders in Logan Heights

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System surprised more than 100 students at King-Chavez Academy with brand-new bikes Wednesday, just in time for Christmas.

MTS Gives Bikes to 100+ Students in Logan Heights

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) rolled out a big surprise for first-graders at a school in Logan Heights Wednesday: brand-new bikes, just in time for Christmas.

The giveaway – part of the MTS Employee Holiday Bike Drive, a program spearheaded by MTS employees for the past 13 years – brought shiny new wheels to 114 first-graders at King-Chavez Academy.

The gifts came as a complete surprise to the students. At an assembly, the kids learned safety tips about walking and riding a bike near the bus or trolley.

After the presentation, Santa Claus arrived and the students were told they were each receiving a new bicycle. Immediately, their little voices erupted into shrieks of joy.

Each bike came with a helmet.

Students like Kaylah Young said they couldn’t wait to try out their bikes.

“It’s very exercising and very fun (to ride a bike),” the first-grader told NBC 7.

The big moment was witnessed by parents who attended the assembly. Even they were surprised by the gift.

“She’s very happy,” said parent Maria Favela, referring to her daughter. “She turned around and looked at me and she was going like this (giving two thumbs up). She was really excited.”

MTS employees host fundraisers all year to collect the money to buy the bikes for this holiday giveaway. The company also brought 130 goodie bags to kindergarteners at the school.

To date, this program has allowed MTS give new bikes and helmets to more than 860 local students.