Kittens Found in Lilac Fire Rubble Reunited With Owners

This will warm your heart: three kittens found two weeks ago in the rubble of the Lilac Fire in San Diego’s North County have been reunited with their owners.

The heartwarming reunion happened Thursday, Dan DeSousa, of the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services confirmed. As expected, there were a lot of smiles and cuddling involved.

The kittens were discovered on Dec. 8 as deputies were patrolling a neighborhood ravaged by the 4,100-acre blaze. In the ashes and rubble, deputies found a box holding the tiny, fuzzy trio.

The kittens were temporarily placed in foster care until their owners could be found. That day came on Dec. 21.

One of the owners told NBC 7 they were evacuated from their home amid the Lilac Fire. Their home was destroyed and she said it’s a miracle their kittens were found alive. The tiny survivors remain under veterinary care, the owner said.

The Lilac Fire, which began on Dec. 7, devasted the rural community of Bonsall in San Diego’s North County, destroying homes and killing horses stabled at area training facilities. The fire was 100 percent contained by Dec. 16.

Here's a look at the kittens and the sweet reunion.