San Diego County’s largest locally based law firm has expanded to Nevada, the fourth state in which it has at least one office.

In October, Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP opened an office on Howard Hughes Parkway in Las Vegas.

New Procopio partner Lance Coburn, recently hired to the firm’s construction practice group, is based out of the new office. Coburn, a commercial litigation and construction lawyer, has experience representing hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas strip.

Procopio, which has more than 170 attorneys across six offices, anticipates adding more attorneys to the new office in the future, according to a company spokesman. The office will also be used by members of the firm’s construction team who are based in San Diego and work with clients in Vegas.

The firm’s construction team is active in projects nationwide, with an emphasis on the Western region. The team also partners with international legal organizations to work with clients outside of the United States.

In addition to its downtown San Diego headquarters, Procopio has offices in Del Mar Heights, Silicon Valley, Phoenix and Austin.