San Diego Kids ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas

Hundreds of local children got the opportunity to shop with a member of law enforcement on Saturday for the 26th annual holiday event, “Shop with a Cop.”

“I got a sweatshirt and pants and a T-shirt and then I got two toys,” said Belen.

Children, like Belen, are partnered up with a law enforcement officer who helps them with their holiday shopping. The day starts at Sea World. Then, the kids ride in a patrol car on the way to Target, where the kids are given a $150 gift card to buy whatever they would like.

“I’m getting stuff that my friends like and that I like. It’s fun because it shows Christmas, giving and joy and happiness,” said Audrey.

Thirty different law enforcement agencies participated in the event.

Photo credit: NBC 7

One of the goals of the program, along with helping the children buy Christmas gifts, is to build a positive relationship between local youth and law enforcement.

“They get to get in the [patrol]car, they get to use the microphone, play on the radio, it’s just one of those experiences where you want to be able to have kids realize that it’s a fun experience and not always a negative experience,” said Denise Mills, a San Diego Police officer.

Investigative Man Arrested After Videos of Mass Shooting Practice Found

While one might expect the kids to buy lots of gifts for themselves, a San Diego police officer said that is hardly ever the case.

“I think the most amazing part --with a lot of the kids is ---you think that they want to get stuff for themselves and get toys for themselves, when a lot of time, a lot of the kids that come in here they’re just getting everyday things for the family – from food to some clothing to just a few toys and sometimes at the end; we have to remind the youth they’re actually getting stuff for themselves because they will get stuff for everybody else but themselves--- and then a lot of times the officer will contribute to getting a gift,” said Denise Mills, a San Diego Police officer.