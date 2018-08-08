A San Diego judge said migrant families who have been reunited will not be deported. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more information. (Published 20 minutes ago)

In federal court Wednesday a San Diego judge kept temporary stays in place that say migrant families who have been reunited must not be deported.

Judge Dana Sabraw extended restraining orders in two cases: One that is set to expire this week, involved whether children should be able to remain with their parents in the United States while the children pursue their right to asylum. The second case involved the ACLU’s request that reunited families be given time to consider their options and consult with an attorney on whether they should be deported as a family or leave their children in the United States to seek asylum.

The judge ordered all of those deportations be put on hold until a determination is made about how the children will go through the asylum process.

In court, the government said they wanted a quick resolution and said the restraining orders “created significant issues for government’s authority.” They argued the children could be given fast asylum hearings.

Benjamin Prado works with the American Friends Services Committee, an immigration advocacy group. “Anything other than that would, in fact, undermine number one: even the rule of law as established, and it would, in fact, cause irreparable harm from what it has already caused. These children have been separated and traumatized,” he told NBC 7.

The ACLU said they are happy the court is taking time to make sure the rights of migrant families are being protected.

Judge Sabraw could issue a permanent ruling by the end of the week when the court discusses the judge’s order for the government to put together a plan to reunite families where the parents have been deported.



