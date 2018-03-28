San Diego Intl. Airport Brings Aerial Artists to Terminals

NBC 7's Danielle Radin shows you performers gliding through the air in Terminal 2. (Published 2 hours ago)

Just when you thought gliding through the air was only for planes, there's a different kind of flight happening at the San Diego International Airport.

San Diego is the first national airport to start a performing arts residency program. It features aerial artists performing 20 feet in the air on ribbons, ropes and a trapeze.

The airport teamed up with Astraeus Aerial Dance Theatre of San Diego to recruit ballet dancers, aerial artists and other performers.

"This is also the first time an aerial dance troupe has been featured at any airport," said Chris Chalpusky of the San Diego International Airport.

Once a month, Astraeus will perform at differents parts of the airport, both pre and post security.

Wednesday the group performed in Terminal 2 past the United ticketing counters.

"I thought it was a great performance," said traveler Margie Chong. "It's nice to be able to sit and watch the dancers while we're waiting for our plane."

Astraeus beat out 20 other acts to take the prestigious performing arts residency spot.

"It's an unexpected encounter with arts and culture for our customers here at the San Diego Airport," added Chalpusky. "It's also an opportunity for the broader arts community to be featured as well."



Astraeus Aerial Dance Theatre blends traditional dance like ballet with aerial cirque nouveau. It was founded in 2015 and has received awards at San Diego International Fringe Festival.

To see a full schedule of performances at the airport, Click Here.