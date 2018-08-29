The San Diego International Film Festival returns this year on Wednesday, October 10. The annual five-day event brings filmmakers, actors and directors from around the world to San Diego to showcase their independent films.

The festival will feature over 200 film screenings, ranging from documentaries, features, foreign and shorts including panel discussions with the filmmakers.

The opening night celebration will be at the Balboa Theater. It’ll kick off with a red carpet event before the screening of a never-before-seen film and a Q&A session with the directors to follow. Past opening night films have included “Lion”, “12 Years a Slave” and “Hidden Figures”.

One highly anticipated screening is of “The Hate U Give”. A movie about a young girl who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

Other films include "The Interpreters”, “White Horse”, “Three Pages”, “Fauve”, “Supa Modo”, “Wild Nights with Emily” and “Tiger”.

To see trailers of these movies and a full list visit their website.

This year’s after party will be held at Omnia Nightclub where guests will be able to roll the dice at one of Jamul Casino’s gaming tables and hit the dance floor with DJ Marc Eazy.

Other events throughout the festival include Night of the Stars, Friday Night Party, the Filmmaker Awards Show, Culinary Cinema, and the Oscar party where guest will be able to vote for their Oscar winners.

“The San Diego International Film Festival brings the very best independent and studio films to San Diego every year," said Cindy Saylor, marketing director of the festival. "We love giving our attendees the chance to not only see film premieres but also to meet filmmakers from around the world. The Film Festival is a chance to see not yet released films and have a blast afterwards at one of our parties."

Screenings will be held at ArcLight Cinemas in La Jolla, Regal UA Horton Theatre, and Balboa Theatre.

Tickets start at $75 for a Day Pass. Fest Pass, which includes 5-day access, starts at $300 and the VIP Fest Pass, where you get the full star treatment, starts at $400.

They’ve included a Student Pass for $99 that is for high school or college students who hold a valid ID. They will be able to access 3 days of film screenings and panels.

The preview party on September 27 at Pendry San Diego is free for the public to attend just RSVP online.

The San Diego International Film Festival is produced by the San Diego Film Foundation. For more information, visit their website.