San Diego International Boat Show 2019

The San Diego International Boat Show wrapped up in the Spanish landing. NBC 7's Brooke Landau has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

On Sunday, dozens of guests attended day four of the 16th Annual San Diego International Boat Show. Some attendees came to admire the boats while others attended to make their boat buying dreams a reality.

The event featured sailboats, sport fishers, catamarans, and yachts. The boats ranged from 30 feet to 115 feet in size. Over 200 boats were showcased.

“This assortment of boats is as big as what we see in Los Angeles and as big as what we see in Newport Beach,” explained boat show producer, Duncan Mcintosh.

The family-friendly event allowed visitors to admire the harbor, sunshine, and boats that make up a big part of San Diego’s character.

The event also showed the importance of the boating industry in the economy of the nation.

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), California is one of the top ten states for recreational boating economy. The state contributes $13 billion to the overall $170.3 billion U.S economy.