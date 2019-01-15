San Diego International Airport to Move Some Airlines' Operations - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

San Diego International Airport to Move Some Airlines' Operations

Alaska Airlines, which operates more than 45 daily departures from Terminals one and two, will consolidate and operate solely from Terminal Two East

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    Courtesy of San Diego International Airport
    A stock image provided by the San Diego International Airport.

    Starting Jan. 29, a number of airlines at San Diego International Airport will move their terminal operations. According to a news release, this is due to the airport's expansion plans.

    Alaska Airlines, which operates more than 45 daily departures from Terminals one and two, will consolidate and operate solely from Terminal Two East. Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Airlines and Sun Country Airlines will move from Terminal Two to Terminal One, utilizing gates 11 to 18.

    Located between Terminal One and Two will be a host of other options, including dining and shopping venues like Jack in the Box, Peet's Coffee and Tea and Be Relax Spa.

    The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, a public agency that runs the airport, hopes the $3 billion construction of the new terminal will begin as soon as 2020 and be fully operating by late 2023 or early 2024. The upgrades include replacement of the Terminal One building, construction of a new road onto and off the property, more parking and an additional taxiway for commercial airliners, as well as a new administration building.

    The new Terminal 1 will complement the renovation and expansion of Terminal 2, a $900 million project completed in 2013.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices