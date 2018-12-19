San Diego International Airport to Close Economy Lot - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego International Airport to Close Economy Lot

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Courtesy of San Diego International Airport
    Passenger traffic is expected to top 22 million in 2018 at San Diego International Airport.

    Effective Dec. 26, San Diego International Airport will close its Pacific Highway economy lot.

    According to a press release, the closure will make way for a brand new employee parking lot as a result of the loss of the existing employee parking due to construction of a new stormwater infiltration system. The procedure is part of the airport's long-term Stormwater Management Plan.

    As an alternative, the report directs travelers to visit the airport’s parking reservation system for discounted rates at the long-term parking lot, or to consider the new parking plaza at Terminal 2 for $17 a day.

    Other options include: terminal 1 parking lot, terminal 2 parking lot and curbside valet.

