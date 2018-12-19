Effective Dec. 26, San Diego International Airport will close its Pacific Highway economy lot.

According to a press release, the closure will make way for a brand new employee parking lot as a result of the loss of the existing employee parking due to construction of a new stormwater infiltration system. The procedure is part of the airport's long-term Stormwater Management Plan.

As an alternative, the report directs travelers to visit the airport’s parking reservation system for discounted rates at the long-term parking lot, or to consider the new parking plaza at Terminal 2 for $17 a day.

Other options include: terminal 1 parking lot, terminal 2 parking lot and curbside valet.