San Diego International Airport Receives Millions in FAA Grants for Upgrades

Two San Diego County airports were among those that received millions in federal grants for planned upgrades.
Oceanside's Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield received $1.6 million for runway and taxiway improvements.
The San Diego International Airport received close to $13 million. Of the money, $3.9 million will go toward improving taxiways. The rest of the grant, $9 million, is listed as discretionary.
Also in Southern California, Imperial County is getting nearly $278,000 to improve its airport's apron and taxiway.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grants Monday. A total of 327 airport will receive funding.