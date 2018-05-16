Low-income families in San Diego are spending about 69 percent of their income on housing, according to a new report released by the California Housing Partnership Corporation (CHPC).

The report reveals that renters in San Diego need to earn more than three times local minimum wage, $11.50 an hour, to afford the median asking rent of $1,992.

Most retail employees, nursing assistants, teachers and construction workers make less than half of the necessary income, according to the report.

"Just look outside your door you see the big housing issue; homeless people, families outside their doors. Do you want them to live like that or would you like them to have a place to call their own that they can afford," Maria Hernandez, a single mom from Poway, said.

The report said a rise in homelessness of about 6 percent from 2016 to 2017 was predicted four years earlier when redevelopment was eliminated and state bond funding was exhausted.

"It’s important for me and my family because without affordable housing me and my daughter would either be on the streets. We wouldn’t have stability or a place to call our own," Hernandez said.

CPHC said the creation of new affordable homes is the only way to help the housing crisis. The County of San Diego would need about 144,000 more rental units to meet demand, according to their report.

The group looked at the efforts made statewide and in other local governments and recommended using public lands for housing and incentivizing the development of affordable homes.

They also said the city and county should place bond measures on the ballot to allow for funding for housing projects.



