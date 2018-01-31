Downtown San Diego Resource Fair Helps Homeless Locals

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on the services provided at the 12th Project Homeless Connect event in downtown San Diego. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

From haircuts and health care screenings to vaccinations and housing guidance, an annual resource fair set out to help the homeless in downtown San Diego Wednesday.

The San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) held its 12th annual Project Homeless Connect at Golden Hall, providing support for homeless San Diegans with the help of services from volunteers.

This included dental exams, flu and Hepatitis A shots, legal aid, hygiene stations and even vaccinations for pets belonging to locals living on the streets.

For many like Mary Lundy, their pet is their most precious companion. She happily accepted the help at Wednesday’s fair.

“He’s my life,” Lundy said, referring to her dog. “I used to be afraid to go outside before I got him.”

After 12 years of Project Homeless Connect, the city of San Diego plans to open a permanent facility by mid-2018 to provide these types of services daily to the homeless population. Councilmember Chris Ward said that facility will take shape at 14th Street and Imperial Avenue.

Meanwhile, the city is also running three temporary “bridge shelters” for the homeless, the last of which opened earlier this month at 14th Street and Commercial Avenue.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Wednesday that the shelters are housing close to 700 people but, as he put it, “we still have a lot of work to do.”

“That’s what today’s all about – connecting people to support and housing – apartments that are available; vouchers that are available,” Faulconer added. “I learned a long time ago that everybody has a different situation and a different story.”

The SDHC gathered donations over the last few months for the resource fair including shoes, clothing and blankets. Father Joe’s Villages provided a hot meal, while volunteers provided services.

Last year’s event, aided by more than 300 volunteers and 80 service providers, helped 1,016 homeless San Diegans, the SDHC said.