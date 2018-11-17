San Diego Group Collecting Items to Help Migrant Carava

As more migrants are continuing to pour into Tijuana just across the border, a group of volunteers from San Diego are collecting necessary supplies to help the migrants.

An estimated 7,000 people are expected to arrive in the coming days. Shelters in the Tijuana were already full, and spaces were running out at a sports complex housing hundreds of families.

While all of this was happening, a group of San Diegans stated a donation drive to help those south of the border.

"The response has been absolutely amazing,” Steven Neider said. “It was only going to go for a few days but then people kept bringing and kept bringing, so we let it run and we have filled this place up pretty much to capacity."

He is a part of the Otay Mesa Detention Resistance. The group started the donation drive because the wait for asylum is expected to be a long one. The group will cross the border and hand out all the donated items Sunday.

Neider said the response has been overwhelming. People have donated new tents, blankets, clothes, food and diapers. These things are necessary because people are camping out at a sports complex and sleeping on a dirt field.

"It's uplifting, it's amazing to see the community come together, pull together and help people in need," he said. "We have a lot of people on the ground there already and we have three different locations set up to bring them down and are distributing out of to caravan members."

Nieder said when the distribution happens, people are so happy because they have so little.

”They're usually extremely thankful and it brings a smile and lets them know people care," he said.

