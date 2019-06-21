Converted Mansion Sold For $3.7M - NBC 7 San Diego
Converted Mansion Sold For $3.7M

Overlooking downtown San Diego, the mansion at 2470 B St. was built in 1898 by Quayle Architects and was the home of the late state Sen. Leroy Wright

By Ray Huard - SDBJ Staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    Courtesy of CoStar
    2470 B Street Photo courtesy of CoStar.

    A former mansion in Golden Hill that was converted to apartments has been sold for $3.7 million.

    Overlooking downtown San Diego, the mansion at 2470 B St. was built in 1898 by Quayle Architects and was the home of the late state Sen. Leroy Wright, noted for his opposition to women’s suffrage and measures that established the right of California voters to recall statewide elected officials.

    The mansion was extensively remodeled in 2000 while retaining many of its original features and design.

    It has 14 apartments, seven of which are two-bedroom units of 803 square feet and seven of which are one-bedroom units of 550 square feet.

    The property was sold by CSL Investments LLC to Senator ORKA Holdings LLC.

    Conor Brennan and Raymond S. Choi of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office represented the buyer and the seller.

    Real estate reporter Ray Huard may be reached at rhuard@sdbj.com or 858-277-8904.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

