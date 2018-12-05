San Diego Girl, 13, Vanishes From Home

Kymilah Wolford, reported missing on Nov. 30, was last seen at her home in southeastern San Diego.

Police are searching for a San Diego teenager who’s been missing for five days, last seen at her home in the Emerald Hills community.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said Kymilah Wolford – who turned 13 on Sept. 15 – was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30.

The missing person bulletin released by police Wednesday described the teenage girl as 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds with short, black hair and brown eyes. Police also released a photo of her.

Investigators said Wolford was last seen inside her home in southeastern San Diego. She was wearing black leggings and gray hoodie at the time of her disappearance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Wolford’s whereabouts can call the police department at (619) 531-2000 and reference the case No. 18606220.