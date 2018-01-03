"Hamilton" the musical is coming to the San Diego Civic Center January 6-28. (Published 4 hours ago)

Locals Gearing Up For "Hamilton" in San Diego

"Hamilton" the musical is coming to the San Diego Civic Center January 6-28.

The wildly popular show has fans in the downtown area thrilled.

“I’m absolutely excited,” said Jessica Turner, who lives in San Diego. “I’ve been waiting for ‘Hamilton’ to come to town forever now. I can’t wait to see it. Thank you so much bringing ‘Hamilton’ to town!”

Some businesses downtown, like the Bristol Hotel on 1st Avenue, are even hosting special "Hamilton" events and packages for guests and customers.

“It’s called ‘The Story of Tonight’, which is the name of one of the songs in ‘Hamilton,’” said Debra Sanderlin, general manager of the Bristol Hotel in San Diego. “You get overnight accommodations, valet parking included and Hamilton-inspired cocktails.”

A Hamilton lottery for San Diego is available starting January 4. Contestants can win up to two tickets for $10 each.





Anyone who downloads the "Hamilton" app can register their name and information and click "Enter Now" to qualify.





“It’s really exciting for the city to have something so notable in town,” Sanderlin added.

