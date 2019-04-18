Man Sought in Felony Assault Outside of Gaslamp Hotel

A man's skull was fractured when he was punched twice outside of a Gaslamp hotel last month and now, investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying his attacker.

San Diego Crime Stoppers released images of a man they say is wanted in a felony assault outside of the Andaz Hotel on F Street.

The victim was approached by a group of five men outside the hotel at about 2:30 a.m. on March 15, according to San Diego police.

The victim was struck in the face and stumbled backwards. Police said the suspect walked back over to the victim and punched him again in his face.

At that point, the victim fell to the ground and struck his head, police said. He suffered a broken cheekbone and had to have surgery on his skull that included the placement of a metal plate, according to police.

The suspect fled the area with the group of men.

Images show the man in a white shirt, black pants and black sneakers. He is described by police as in his early 20s with a muscular build and multiple tattoos on his arms. On the night of the attack he had short hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information can call San Diego Central Division at (619) 744-9536 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.