5th Person Dies in San Diego County's Flu Season

The annual flu season is intensifying with more confirmed cases reported this week and a fifth fatality, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday.

A total of 563 cases were reported last week, more than double the 227 cases in the previous week, county officials said.

On Dec. 13, a 91-year-old man with an underlying medical condition died from influenza, according to the agency. His death is the fifth for San Diego County this flu season.

“Flu activity has been accelerating over the past three weeks and more people could get sick,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.



As of this time last season, there were four deaths in the county.

The most compelling statistic is the increase in reported flu cases from this time last year.

Total lab-confirmed cases to date are 1,646, almost four times the 451 cases confirmed at the same time last season.

Wooten wants residents to know it's not too late to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

For a list of locations, visit www.sdiz.org or call 211.

