Firefighters Knock Down Fire in Downtown San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Firefighters Knock Down Fire in Downtown San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    Fire engines lined the streets of Park Boulevard in downtown San Diego following a fire inside a building early Tuesday.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to 901 Park Boulevard at 8 a.m. 

    Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of a commercial building, according to a social media post made by the department's communications team. 

    Officials called for more engine support.

    In a few minutes, fire officials said they had the fire knocked down. 

    Several engines blocked streets in the area or Park Boulevard and E Streets. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices