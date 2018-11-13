Firefighters Knock Down Fire in Downtown San Diego

Fire engines lined the streets of Park Boulevard in downtown San Diego following a fire inside a building early Tuesday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to 901 Park Boulevard at 8 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of a commercial building, according to a social media post made by the department's communications team.

Officials called for more engine support.

In a few minutes, fire officials said they had the fire knocked down.

Several engines blocked streets in the area or Park Boulevard and E Streets.

No other information was available.

