A suspect driving a stolen car – with a child riding in the backseat – led police on a chase in downtown’s East Village Tuesday.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) tried to pull over the driver near 17th Street and Imperial Avenue in the East Village because the car had been reported stolen.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled, heading eastbound from 17th Street in speeds reaching more than 80 mph.

Police said the suspect was involved in a crash at 4400 Imperial Avenue but kept driving. Officers stopped pursuing the driver at 69th Street and Imperial Avenue.

The car was found abandoned on Angelus Avenue in Lemon Grove, about 4.5 miles away from where the chase began.

The investigation is ongoing. At this point, the suspect has not been arrested.