Driver in Stolen Car, With Child in Backseat, Prompts Police Pursuit - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Driver in Stolen Car, With Child in Backseat, Prompts Police Pursuit

The chase began around 2:30 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue in downtown San Diego's East Village

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A suspect driving a stolen car – with a child riding in the backseat – led police on a chase in downtown’s East Village Tuesday.

    At around 2:30 p.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) tried to pull over the driver near 17th Street and Imperial Avenue in the East Village because the car had been reported stolen.

    Instead of stopping, the driver fled, heading eastbound from 17th Street in speeds reaching more than 80 mph.

    Police said the suspect was involved in a crash at 4400 Imperial Avenue but kept driving. Officers stopped pursuing the driver at 69th Street and Imperial Avenue.

    The car was found abandoned on Angelus Avenue in Lemon Grove, about 4.5 miles away from where the chase began.

    The investigation is ongoing. At this point, the suspect has not been arrested.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices