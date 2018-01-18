City of San Diego to Dredge Mission Bay

A dredging process will begin this week to restore beaches along Mission Bay.

The project will be the first time in decades that the City of San Diego will dredge the popular boating spot.

Storms and currents have moved the materials on the floor of the bay over time, making some areas uneven and unsafe for boating.

A large crane mounted on a barge will excavate approximately 64 acres of the bay and take the dirt or sand to a designated spot.

From there, the dredged material will be deposited in designated areas of the bay where it’s needed.

Sand pulled up from the bay floor will be used to restore the beaches along Crown Point and Vacation Island, according to the city.

Crews will also replace eelgrass in different spots of the bay used by scuba divers. City officials described the effort as the largest of its kind on the West Coast.

Trash and any other material that can’t be reused will be thrown out, officials said.

Sections of Mission Bay may be closed to the public until the project is completed in October.

Find out more information about the project, click here.



