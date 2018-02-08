Deputy Crashes During East County Pursuit

Raw news chopper video of the end of a pursuit in the East County. A deputy crashed during the chase, which began in El Cajon and ended in Lakeside. (Published 4 hours ago)

A San Diego sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Thursday while pursuing a warrant suspect in the East County.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO), the pursuit began around 9:40 a.m. as a deputy tried to approach the suspect near an AM/PM store at 2nd Street and Naranca Avenue in El Cajon.

The suspect didn’t stop and the pursuit ensued, heading toward Lakeside.

Officials said a deputy crashed his department vehicle during the chase on northbound Winter Gardens Boulevard and Woodside Avenue as they neared State Route 67. It is unclear, at this point, if the collision involved any other vehicles.

For safety reasons, officials ended the chase there. At this point, there is no word on whether the deputy suffered injuries in the collision.

No other information was available.

