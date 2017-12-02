San Diego Starts December With Fire Weather Watch

We may be on the cusp of winter but San Diego will see dry, windy fire weather as December begins, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) San Diego.

The NWS has issued a “fire weather watch” for the county in effect late Sunday night through Thursday afternoon. The weather alert brings with it strong, gusty winds and low humidity for San Diego’s inland valleys, mountains and coastal mountain slopes.

“Santa Ana conditions will develop early Monday & persist until the end of the week,” the NWS posted on Twitter Saturday. “This will likely bring a lengthy period of gusty winds, very low relative humidity w/ poor recoveries overnight, & critical fire conditions for SoCal.”

In NBC 7’s First Alert forecast Saturday, Liberty Zabala said wind gusts could reach up to 65 mph, paired with humidity below 10 percent.

“Be careful of doing anything that may cause a fire – you don’t want to do anything that will make it harder for firefighters out there,” she said.

The NWS said the periods of gusty northeast winds will develop in Orange and southwestern San Bernardino counties late Sunday night and spread into San Diego County Monday. Those winds are expected to strengthen late Monday night and Tuesday with the strongest gusts potentially reaching 80 mph. By Wednesday and Thursday, the winds will be at moderate strength, weakening by Friday and into the weekend.

During this fire weather watch period, Zabala said temperatures are expected to be between 67 and 77 degrees along San Diego’s coast and 72 to 81 degrees in the inland valleys.

With these conditions, any fires that develop could spread quickly. Outdoor burning of any kind should be avoided. Red Flag warnings may be forthcoming as the conditions unfold.