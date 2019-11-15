The San Diego County Vintners Association has released its “2019 Economic Impact of San Diego County Wines” report, and it shows that the industry generated about $41 million in gross sales in 2018 and contributed an estimated $58.6 million in economic impact to the local economy.

Researched and written by Vince Vasquez, and independent economic analyst and executive director of the Policycraft Institute, an economic thinktank based in Carlsbad, the 17-page report also shows there are now 142 operating or under construction wineries in the county; the industry accounts for 611 jobs; and it harvested a record-breaking 3.284 tons of wine grapes with a production value of $4.6 million. The report also states there was a 9.7% increase in San Diego County wine industry jobs in 2018.

“The San Diego County wine industry has experience record growth over the past few years,” said Ed Embly, owner of Hungry Hawk Vineyards in Escondido and president of the San Diego County Vintners Association. “This report validates that the hard work our winemakers are doing is making a significant impact on the county’s economy and our community.”