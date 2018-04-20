San Diego County Transportation Plan Needs Public Input

Have you ever sat in traffic and thought you had the solution to the region’s problem with gridlock? Would you like to see public transit offered differently in our neighborhood? The people in charge of planning the region’s transportation system are looking for your input.

San Diego's Regional Planning Agency or SANDAG has scheduled a series of open houses from April 12 through May 3 in various parts of the county.

Seven meetings will offer a look at the agency’s research on future population, growth, jobs, and economy while gathering input or ideas from the community. An online survey also will be available from April 23-May 10.

Those ideas may be woven into the SANDAG 2019-2050 Regional Plan.

SANDAG Chair and Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Sinnott said residents help decide where to invest.

Here is the schedule of open houses:

Monday, April 23, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Caltrans District 11: Garcia Auditorium, 4050 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110

Wednesday, April 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Encinitas Public Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas 92024

Monday, April 30 from 3:30–5:30 p.m., El Cajon Police Department Community Room, 100 Civic Center Way, El Cajon 92020

Tuesday, May 1 from 5–7 p.m., San Ysidro Civic Center, 212 W. Park Avenue, San Diego 92173

Wednesday, May 2 from 5–7 p.m., Centro Universidad Popular, 1234 N. Santa Fe Ave, Suite 100, Vista 92083

Thursday, May 3 from 5:30–7:30 p.m., Jackie Robinson Family YMCA 151 YMCA Way, San Diego 92102

Any ideas or projects resulting from the open houses will be available for public review and input this summer.

The SANDAG Board of Directors will consider the core of the 2019 Regional Plan in fall 2018.