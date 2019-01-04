KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 03: (FILE) In this file photograph taken on March 20, 2007, a two-week-old boy finds his feet in his new world. Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt announced, April 3, 2007 that for the first time, mothers-to-be will have a guarantee that the NHS will provide them with a full range of birthing choices - including home births - and a midwife they know and trust to care for them. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

These days in San Diego, you’re bound to meet a baby Emma or baby Liam. In fact, there were a combined 506 of them born in our county last year alone.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) released its list this week of the top baby names in San Diego County for 2018. Emma took the No. 1 spot for baby girl names, with 264 born locally in 2018. Liam took the No. 1 spot for baby boy names, with 242 born in San Diego County in 2018.

Other baby girl names among the 10 most popular in our county were, in order:

Olivia (235 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Mia (223 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Isabella (191 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Camila (173 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Sophia (159 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Sofia (151 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Victoria (147 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Mila (138 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Charlotte (137 born in San Diego County in 2018)

For baby boy names, these landed in these trailed Liam in the top 10:

Noah (202 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Sebastian (200 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Mateo (196 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Benjamin (185 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Daniel (178 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Ethan (172 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Oliver (164 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Alexander (162 born in San Diego County in 2018)

Logan (156 born in San Diego County in 2018)

The HHSA records all births in the region. Last year, a total of 41,555 babies were born in San Diego County, of which 20,242 were girls and 21,313 were boys.

The same statistics released for 2016 also had Liam clutching the No. 1 spot for baby boy names in San Diego. However, that year, Mia was the most popular name for baby girls in the county.