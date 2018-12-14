Deputies were called to Santana High School in Santee Friday morning to investigate an alleged threat of violence, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Karla Menzies said a parent called 911 at around 11 a.m. to report that her daughter had received some sort of message saying someone had threatened to shoot up the school.

As of 11:10 a.m., the school was not on lockdown as deputies headed to the campus. By 11:20 a.m., the SDSO said deputies had searched the school and deemed it safe.

Seventeen years ago, Santana High School was the scene of a mass shooting. On March 5, 2001, Santana High School freshman Charles “Andy” Williams, 15, opened fire at the school, killing two students – Brian Zuckor, 14, and Randy Gordon, 17 – and wounding 13 others.

Friday also marked the 6th anniversary of the horrific mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six teachers dead. A bomb threat Friday morning forced the evacuation of that school. Police there said the threat was not believed to be credible but officials took it seriously.

Menzies said a school resource officer would continue to investigate Friday's incident at Santana High School.

NBC 7 reached out to Grossmont Union High School District spokesperson Catherine Martin for additional details. Martin said deputies had investigated and "deemed the threat unfounded."

No one was hurt.