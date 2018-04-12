Pursuit Leads Deputies to Bonita Apartment Complex

More videos (1 of 9)

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a vehicle in a parking lot behind an apartment complex in Bonita.

The vehicle was involved in a pursuit from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound State Route 54.

Deputies say they were pursuing a suspect wanted in a domestic violence case.

The driver failed to pull over just before 10 a.m., officials said.

Deputies pursued the suspect's vehicle to Briarwood Road off SR-54.

At that point, deputies say the driver jumped out of the car and ran.

Deputies were on foot searching the area.

No other information was available.

