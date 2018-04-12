Pursuit Leads Deputies to Bonita Apartment Complex - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pursuit Leads Deputies to Bonita Apartment Complex

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Pursuit Ends at Bonita Apartment Complex

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    San Diego County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a vehicle in a parking lot behind an apartment complex in Bonita. 

    The vehicle was involved in a pursuit from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound State Route 54. 

    Deputies say they were pursuing a suspect wanted in a domestic violence case.

    The driver failed to pull over just before 10 a.m., officials said. 

    Deputies pursued the suspect's vehicle to Briarwood Road off SR-54. 

    At that point, deputies say the driver jumped out of the car and ran. 

    Deputies were on foot searching the area.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices